Economy

Coronavirus plight sees 300 placebos seized

By Anh Minh   February 21, 2020 | 03:11 pm GMT+7
Cards claimed to protect users from the coronavirus are confiscated by Hanoi market authorities on February 19, 2020. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Market Surveillance Department.

Hanoi market officials have confiscated 300 cards, claimed by sellers to protect users from the coronavirus.

Authorities discovered the cards at Hapulico Medicine Market in Thanh Xuan District on Monday. They came with no documents of origin or quality certificates.

Seller Pham Tien Manh, 23, said he imported the cards from abroad and advertised them online, adding they could purify the air while blocking both bacteria and the coronavirus.

Each "Virus Shut Out" card comes in Japanese and English packaging, advertised as suitable for use in public, especially by women and children.

Packages of the Virus Shut Out cards are printed in Japanese and English. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Market Surveillance Department. 

Packages of the "Virus Shut Out" cards are printed in Japanese and English. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Market Surveillance Department. 

The Ministry of Health earlier warned there was no scientific proof legitimizing the cards and that consumers should wear masks and regularly wash their hands to prevent infection.

The coronavirus epidemic has stirred up demand for masks and hand sanitizers across Vietnam, with thousands of product violations uncovered.

Last week, Hanoi market officials found masks made from toilet paper at a printing company.

