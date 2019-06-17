Central province okays two tourism projects worth $64 mln

An artist's impression of the King Bay Sa Huynh resort. Photo courtesy of Quang Ngai authorities.

The King Bay Sa Huynh resort, invested in by Vietnamese investment firm King Bay, is estimated to cost VND1 trillion ($43 million).

It covers an area of 96 hectares, of which 45 hectares are protected forests in Duc Pho District, 48 kilometers to the south of Quang Ngai Town.

The resort will have apartments, villas, hotels and a palace, along with water sports and parks.

The second project, Thach Ky Dieu Tau, covering over 16 hectares, will include hotels, restaurants, bars and other attractions.

Located in a travel spot with the same name, the VND487 bililon ($21 million) project will be invested in by two Vietnamese investment firms: Blacksoil Vietnam and Phu Yen Ecotourism Investment Jsc.

Provincial Chairman Tran Ngoc Cang said that the two projects were in line with the province’s development plan and will boost tourism and socio-economic growth.

Quang Ngai has potentials for tourism with a coastline of 130 kilometers and many tourist attractions. The province welcomed one million visitors last year, up 23 percent from 2017.