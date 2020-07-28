VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Casino operator RIC posts $2.3 mln loss

By Dat Nguyen   July 28, 2020 | 04:32 pm GMT+7
Casino operator RIC posts $2.3 mln loss
Royal Halong Casino in Quang Ninh Province. Photo courtesy of Royal International Corporation.

Royal International Corporation (RIC), which operates the largest casino in Quang Ninh Province, posted a loss of VND54 billion ($2.3 million) in the first half.

The second quarter was the third consecutive quarter the HCMC Stock Exchange-listed company had reported a loss. Its accumulated loss by the end of June totaled VND282 billion ($12.2 million).

Revenue in the first half fell 38 percent year-on-year to VND49 billion ($2.1 million) as its hotel and casino complex in travel hotspot Ha Long Town was closed most of April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has been cutting down staff and salaries in recent months to reduce costs. In the first six months its employee numbers fell by 334 to 1,059.

It had earlier forecast revenues of VND294 billion ($12.7 million) this year, of which 64 percent would be drawn from the casino and 36 percent from hospitality.

Last year Royal International Corporation had posted a loss of VND72 billion ($3.1 million), blaming it on the increasing number of casinos in Ha Long.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Royal International Corporation

loss

casino operator

 

Read more

Most Japanese firms in Vietnam affected by Covid-19 travel restrictions: survey

Most Japanese firms in Vietnam affected by Covid-19 travel restrictions: survey

VN-Index down again as Covid-19 situation worsens

VN-Index down again as Covid-19 situation worsens

E-wallets seek to grab opportunity as pandemic keeps people shopping online

E-wallets seek to grab opportunity as pandemic keeps people shopping online

VN-Index rises after two major losing sessions

VN-Index rises after two major losing sessions

Online mask sellers double prices though supply remains abundant

Online mask sellers double prices though supply remains abundant

VN-Index freefalls on fresh Covid-19 concerns

VN-Index freefalls on fresh Covid-19 concerns

Vietnam among most price sensitive ASEAN markets

Vietnam among most price sensitive ASEAN markets

Stock market drops over Covid-19 fears

Stock market drops over Covid-19 fears

 
go to top