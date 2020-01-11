VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Air pollution could rip 5 pct off Vietnam GDP

By Anh Minh   January 11, 2020 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Air pollution could rip 5 pct off Vietnam GDP
Haze covers Thang Long Highway in Hanoi on December 14, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

Hazardous air quality may cause damages worth 5 percent to Vietnam’s GDP as foreign investors lower funding, heard the Vietnam Business Forum.

"Prolonged air pollution will lower foreign companies' investment in Vietnam," Miura Nobufumi, chairman of Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) in Vietnam, told the forum on Friday.

Lower investment would lead to slower economic growth in the country, he said.

Water pollution is another major concern among overseas investors, with industrial and private discharge increasing river pollution beyond the national safety limit, he stressed.

The Vietnamese government should standardize and tighten environmental regulations as a matter of urgency, with Japan willing to provide technical assistance, it was added.

Vietnam’s biggest cities Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi last year regularly choked on haze, the air quality index (AQI) of each hitting very unhealthy levels.

Officials blame low air quality in both cities on construction, the growing number of cars and motorcycles and heavy industry, including steel works, cement factories and coal-fired plants.

Vietnam's GDP grew at 7.08 percent in 2018, the highest in a decade, to $223.9 billion. The country's economic growth reached 7.02 percent last year.

Related News:

Air pollution

US funds installation of air monitoring equipment at Saigon schools

US funds installation of air monitoring equipment at Saigon schools

Hanoi burning its way to pollution

Hanoi burning its way to pollution

Clean air or livelihood? It’s a Hobson’s choice for many in Vietnam

Clean air or livelihood? It’s a Hobson’s choice for many in Vietnam

See more
Tags: Vietnam air pollution 5 pct GDP air quality
 
Read more
​Liquidity surges in VN-Index’s strong gaining session

​Liquidity surges in VN-Index’s strong gaining session

World Bank upbeat about Vietnam amidst regional slowdown

World Bank upbeat about Vietnam amidst regional slowdown

Japanese firms find Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination

Japanese firms find Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination

VN-Index sees month’s biggest gaining session

VN-Index sees month’s biggest gaining session

Vietnam growth to slow down to 6.8 pct: Fitch Solutions

Vietnam growth to slow down to 6.8 pct: Fitch Solutions

VN-Index downs 1.03 pct

VN-Index downs 1.03 pct

Blue chips nudge VN-Index up

Blue chips nudge VN-Index up

Market cap for unlisted companies drops

Market cap for unlisted companies drops

 
go to top