VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

81 percent of workers want less working hours

By Dang Khoa   September 11, 2019 | 01:40 pm GMT+7
81 percent of workers want less working hours
Female employees at a garment factory in Hanoi. Photo by AFP.

81 percent of respondents in an online survey by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) voted to cut working hours from 48 to 44 hours per week.

Around 1,300 workers had voted as of 3 p.m. Tuesday in a survey on "Reducing working hours: yes or no?" that was opened by VGCL around 11 a.m. Monday. Just 19 percent chose to keep the current working hours of 48 hours per week or working six days per week.

Most of the respondents wanted five and a half days of work at the most and one and half days off per week.

The survey was carried out following the labor federation's proposal to give workers an additional day off on December 31 this year, since Vietnamese workers have among the longest working weeks in the world and lowest number of public holidays among neighboring countries.

The survey is still open online for people to vote on. It will end in five days.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam working hours workers labor salary
 
Read more
Vietnam to build $1.3 billion expressway in Mekong Delta

Vietnam to build $1.3 billion expressway in Mekong Delta

HCMC proposes to outlaw debt collection business

HCMC proposes to outlaw debt collection business

Saigon considers widening new road to airport

Saigon considers widening new road to airport

With few passengers, Hanoi train routes suffer losses

With few passengers, Hanoi train routes suffer losses

Unlicensed multilevel marketing schemes thrive on social media

Unlicensed multilevel marketing schemes thrive on social media

GDP revision threatens to send debts spiraling, warn experts

GDP revision threatens to send debts spiraling, warn experts

Tunnel drilling for Hanoi’s second metro to start next year

Tunnel drilling for Hanoi’s second metro to start next year

 
go to top