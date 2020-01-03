2019 credit growth lowest in 5 years

An employee counting money at a bank in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tu.

In 2019, the banking sector had injected nearly VND8.1 quadrillion ($349.15 billion) into the economy, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung said.

There had been a "positive shift" in the credit structure that provides strong support to economic growth, with a large proportion of loans going to priority areas such as the agricultural sector, which by 2019-end accounted for VND2 quadrillion ($86.2 billion), up 11 percent year-on-year, according to the SBV.

VND1.5 quadrillion ($64.65 billion) went to small and medium enterprises, up 16 percent year-on-year.

According to the central bank, by the end of 2019, the internal non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of Vietnam’s banking sector was 1.89 percent. The SBV estimates that banks recovered over VND1 quadrillion ($43 billion) worth of bad debts from 2012 to 2019.

The SBV has set 2020 credit growth at 14 percent, the same as 2019.