DKSH commits to invest in Vietnam's human resources

The way people work and connect with each other has been changing dramatically because of technology. Artificial intelligence and big data play a major role in shaping gradually how we live and do business. A Goldsmiths research team predicts that 80 percent of repetitive jobs will soon be accomplished by machines. As a result, the coming workforce will change rapidly to fit these changing forces. Thanks to the application of artificial intelligence, the tasks left for humans will become more complex.

Jorge Martin-Martinez - General director of DKSH Vietnam believes this enables employees to challenge themselves and unleash their full potential.

"Complexity comes hand in hand with versatility and diversity, talents are now required to have a skill set that can nurture something beyond creativity and innovation", said Martin-Martinez.

Jorge Martin-Martinez - General director of DKSH Vietnam.

Besides, the attractiveness of a workplace is now determined by how cultured and diverse it is. Employees expect quality leadership and inclusion in a work environment where they are given chances to become a better employee.

The representative of DKSH Vietnam suggests companies should be ready to adapt to this rapidly changing business environment and to transform ourselves accordingly with these disruptive trends.

First, employers must create a work environment that can reshape itself quickly around these changes. Second, employees should be constantly made aware of these changes and what impacts their businesses. Third, it is crucial to implement an optimized organization that helps sustain the best efficiency and productivity.

A long-term goal should be set for human resources. Workforce should be strategic partners in the journey of enabling a proactive leadership culture and applying technology to enhance the work quality which will result in sustainable and profitable businesses.

To making the work experience valuable, DKSH Vietnam provide a wide range of services to several clients, industries and regions with diverse products. This has opened for employees a variety of hands-on learning and development opportunities. Therefore, employees become the experts in their fields and have chances to learn about other areas of expertise. This helps promote versatility and adaptability among employees.

DKSH offers a dynamic growth environment and a unique work culture.

Thanks to this HR strategy, in March 2018, DKSH Vietnam was named as one of Vietnam best places to work 2017. This annual award is announced by Anphabe, a leading career network of management professionals and Intage Vietnam, an experienced market research company. The award also demonstrates DKSH nurture the potential in people and offer an attractive work environment that satisfies employees' needs.

The survey was conducted independently, with in-depth interviews, qualitative and quantitative surveys to capture the most objective comments. This year's survey is the largest ever with over 26.100 candidates from 24 industries. The survey team also conducted in-depth interviews with 50 HR managers, of which 25% came from Vietnamese enterprises and 75% were foreign.

Anh Nguyen