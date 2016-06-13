Vietnamese are not donating enough blood

The amount of blood donated in Vietnam has increased over recent years. By 2020, the country targets to reach two million units of blood.

Source: Ministry of Health

Though the amount of blood donated as percentage of Vietnam's population has been going up consitently, it is still below the world's average. The WHO recommends to aim for the highest ratio possible, with acceptable rate being at least two percent.

Source: Ministry of Health

Developed countries hold the highest rate.

Source: WHO Health Report, 2015

By 2020, Vietnam aims to get 100 percent of donated blood from voluntary donors. To date, the rate is just 97 percent.

Source: Ministry of Health

While in developing countries, most blood donors are young, the reverse is true for developed countries.

Source: WHO Health Report, 2015