Vietnam’s motorbike sales second highest in ASEAN

Motorbike drivers seen in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The country recorded 3.27 million units sold, second to Indonesia at 6.53 million, according to Italy-based market research firm Motorcycles Data.

Vietnam’s figure was almost twice that of third-ranking Thailand with 1.73 million units sold.

Domestic sales dropped 3.7 percent from 2018 while ASEAN region grew 3.1 percent thanks to rising demand from Indonesia and Malaysia.

While Honda sales recorded a new peak at 2.57 million units, up 0.2 percent, most major producers like Yamaha, Piaggio and Suzuki posted dwindling figures.

Globally, Vietnam ranked fourth in motorbike consumption behind India, China and Indonesia, unchanged from 2018.