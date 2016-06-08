VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

Vietnam's budget deficit for first five months: $3.15 billion

By Ha Phuong   June 8, 2016 | 05:42 pm GMT+7

In the first five months of 2016, Vietnam recorded a $3.15 billion budget deficit, accounting for 27.6 percent of this year's estimate.

Total state income from January to May reached $17.75 billion, with 81.2 percent coming from the domestic sector.

On the other hand, the total expenditure was $20.9 billion, most of which was spent on socio-economic development and national defense that accounted for about 46 percent.

Vietnam has seen a consecutive deficit in the last four months.

In the region, the budget deficit ratio over total gross domestic income was much higher than other ASEAN nations. 

