Vietnam's budget deficit for first five months: $3.15 billion

Total state income from January to May reached $17.75 billion, with 81.2 percent coming from the domestic sector.
Source: Ministry of Finance
On the other hand, the total expenditure was $20.9 billion, most of which was spent on socio-economic development and national defense that accounted for about 46 percent.
Vietnam has seen a consecutive deficit in the last four months.
In the region, the budget deficit ratio over total gross domestic income was much higher than other ASEAN nations.
Source: World Economic Outlook (IMF), 2015