Vietnam remains a top five instant noodles consumer

Instant noodles products on display at a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/Ho Su A Bi.

Ahead of Vietnam were China with 41.4 billion servings, followed by Indonesia, Japan and India, according to data released by the World Instant Noodles Association.

However, Vietnam ranked highest in terms of average serving per population, with per capita consumption of 56 servings a year, compared to Indonesia’s 46, Japan’s 44 and China’s 29 and India's 5.

This is the third year in a row Vietnam ranks fifth in overall consumption after being fourth in 2015 and 2016.

A new instant noodles product is launched every two days in Vietnam, according to a report released last year by market research firm Kantar Worldpanel.

South Korean instant noodle makers Nongshim and Ottogi increased their investments in Vietnam last year, considering it a base for advancing further into Southeast Asia.

There are over 50 instant noodles producers in Vietnam, with 70 percent of market share belonging to Acecook Vietnam, Masan and Asia Food.