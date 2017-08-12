Vietnam ranks 74th in global internet speed: report

With download speed of 5.46 megabytes per second, Vietnam's internet speed has been ranked 74th out of 189 countries and territories in a recent global survey of broadband speeds compiled by Cable.co.uk, a U.K. broadband, TV, phone and mobile provider.

Singapore topped the world with average download speed of 55.13Mbps, followed by Sweden and Taiwan who achieved 40.16Mbps and 34.4Mbps speeds respectively. War-torn Yemen came in last at an average speed of just 0.34Mbps.

Vietnam's average broadband speed was recorded 10 times lower than Southeast Asian neighbor Singapore, according to the survey. However, the country still managed to trump six other countries in the region.

The data was collected over 12 months from May last year, analyzing 63 million broadband speed tests worldwide.

The top 20 fastest-performing countries were located in Europe and Asia. While the slowest internet suppliers were mostly in Africa.

Downloading an HD movie of 7.5GB in size would take 18 minutes and 34 seconds in league-topper Singapore, while it would take over three hours in Vietnam, according to the survey.

Last year, Vietnam’s average internet connection speed clocked at only 5.1 megabits per second, ranking 64th globally and near the bottom in the Asia Pacific region, according to an internet connectivity report from the content delivery network Akamai.

Nearly 49 million people in Vietnam, or more than half of the country’s population, are online. The country is notorious for its unstable internet connection, with undersea cables making headlines whenever they break (again).