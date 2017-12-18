VnExpress International
Top 10 traffic hotspots in Saigon, with no solution down the road

By Minh Nga, Nhung Nguyen   December 18, 2017 | 06:39 pm GMT+7

Congestion in these areas changes daily, even hourly, so the city has been unable to find a long-term solution, an official has admitted.

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have come up with a list of the ten areas in the southern metropolis where traffic gridlock is at its worst, but still haven't figured out a way of tackling the problem.

Congestion in these areas changes daily, even hourly, so the city has been unable to find a long-term solution, Vo Khanh Hung, deputy director of the transport department, was quoted as saying in a Tuoi Tre report on Monday.

Nguyen Thanh Phong, the city's chairman, said in August that up to 7.6 million motorbikes and 700,000 cars were on the streets of the city.

The rapidly increasing number of private vehicles has been blamed for worsening gridlock in Vietnam’s biggest city.

