VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

November auto sales up 3 percent

By Hung Le   December 13, 2019 | 07:40 am GMT+7
November auto sales up 3 percent
Imported Toyota cars at Dinh Vu Port, northern Hai Phong City. Photo by VnExpress.

Vietnam's total vehicle sales increased 3 percent to 29,846 units in November from the previous month, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA).

Auto sales are monitored by VAMA, an association of all manufacturers in Vietnam except Hyundai TC. Including the 7,592 units sold by Huyndai, total sales rose to 35,638 vehicles.

The most popular models sold this month were the Mitsubishi Xpander SUV, Toyota VIOS sedan, and Huyndai Accent sedan, each selling over 1,900 units, combined statistics from VAMA and Hyundai show. 

Domestic carmaker Truong Hai Auto (Thaco) retained the top in November, accounting for 28.6 percent of sales by all VAMA members. Trucks and sedans made up most of its sales.

Toyota Motor Corp. retained its second spot, with 23.6 percent, followed by Mitsubishi and Honda, with 13.4 percent and 10.9 percent respectively.

According to VAMA, 22,312 units sold in November were passenger cars (up 4 percent over October), 7,203 units were commercial vehicles (down 0.3 percent) and 331 units were special-purpose vehicles (up 9 percent). Total car sales last month fell 3 percent over the same month of 2018. 

Vietnam saw car sales of 289,128 units between January and November, up 14 percent over the same period last year.

Related News:
Tags: VAMA automobiles car sales November Thaco Toyota Huyndai sedan
 
Read more
A third of firms bribe tax authorities: study

A third of firms bribe tax authorities: study

Samsung smartphones market share dips to annual low in Vietnam

Samsung smartphones market share dips to annual low in Vietnam

Saigonese prefer going out for non-alcoholic drinks: report

Saigonese prefer going out for non-alcoholic drinks: report

ADB sees Vietnam growing faster than forecast

ADB sees Vietnam growing faster than forecast

A third of Southeast Asian e-commerce traffic happens in Vietnam

A third of Southeast Asian e-commerce traffic happens in Vietnam

Vietnam second among ASEAN members in attracting fintech funding

Vietnam second among ASEAN members in attracting fintech funding

Worker shortage threatens Phu Quoc island tourism

Worker shortage threatens Phu Quoc island tourism

Trade surplus growth hits 7-year high

Trade surplus growth hits 7-year high

 
go to top