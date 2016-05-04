Newly-registered firms rocket in first four months

Over half of the newly-established enterprises were one-member limited liability companies.

Source: General Statistics Office

During the first four months, the number of enterprises that resumed operations was 11,331, around 40 percent coming from the southeast region.

However, the southeast also recorded the highest rate of dissolved enterprises compared to last year, according to data from the General Statistics Office.

Over 3,700 enterprises completed procedures to dissolve and terminate their business activities in the first four months of 2016, marking an increase of 15.7 percent from the same period last year. Small businesses accounted for around 93.5 percent to the total number of dissolved businesses.

