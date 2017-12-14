VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Monthly salaries in Vietnam rise fastest in Southeast Asia: survey

By Minh Nga   December 14, 2017 | 06:25 pm GMT+7

The growth is expected to continue as recruitment demand rises.

Salaries in Vietnam are rising faster than in any other Southeast Asian country, according to a recent survey released by employment website Jobstreet.com.

The average annual growth rate of Vietnam's payroll stands at 20-24 percent, compared to 14-20 percent in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar and Singapore.

In Vietnam, management and executive salaries grew fastest, at 26 and 35 percent respectively.

The survey found that 68 percent of companies operating in Vietnam want to expand their businesses in the future, so they have high recruitment demands. Jobstreet forecast that salary growth will continue with this demand.

Vietnam's minimum wage, however, doesn't enjoy such a large jump. On Monday, the prime minister signed off on a decree raising the minimum wage for 2018 by 6.5 percent, the lowest nominal bump in 11 years.

The rise brings the minimum wage for Region I to VND3.98 million ($175) a month. Region II to VND3.53 million, Region III to VND3.09 million and Region IV to VND2.76 million.

In Vietnam, there are four different minimum wage regions, which are supposed to reflect the cost of living in each area. Region I, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, has the highest minimum wage, while region IV, which is for rural areas, has the lowest.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam salary
 
Read more
Bullish investors can bring Vietnam’s stock market to record high in 2018: analysts

Bullish investors can bring Vietnam’s stock market to record high in 2018: analysts

2017 a record-breaking year for Vietnam’s economy

2017 a record-breaking year for Vietnam’s economy

Vietnam’s economy grows 6.8 percent in 2017, hitting 10-year high

Vietnam’s economy grows 6.8 percent in 2017, hitting 10-year high

Top 10 traffic hotspots in Saigon, with no solution down the road

Top 10 traffic hotspots in Saigon, with no solution down the road

Mapped out: Saigon's upcoming metro network

Mapped out: Saigon's upcoming metro network

Facebook users on the rise in rural Vietnam: survey

Facebook users on the rise in rural Vietnam: survey

Mapped: Hydropower plants across Vietnam

Mapped: Hydropower plants across Vietnam

Dirty air responsible for 10 percent of deaths in Vietnam: research

Dirty air responsible for 10 percent of deaths in Vietnam: research

 
go to top