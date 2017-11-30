VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

Mapped out: Saigon's upcoming metro network

By Ha Phuong, James Clark   November 30, 2017 | 02:42 pm GMT+7

Of all the megacities in Southeast Asia, Saigon is the only one without any form of metro transport.

Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s most crowded with 13 million people, has been struggling to deal with worsening traffic congestion in recent years. 

As of May, the city estimated that there were 7.6 million motorbikes and 700,000 cars in the city, with another 850 motorbikes and 180 cars hitting the roads every day.

The business hub is Southeast Asia’s ninth most congested city, according to Numbeo, a crowdsourced online database of social trends. 

However, much to everyone's expectation, the city's first line has been delayed several times since construction started in 2012. The latest completion date has been set for 2020.

The Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 will stretch about 20km to connect Ben Thanh Market in the center of the city to the amusement park at Suoi Tien to the northeast.

Work will start soon on lines 2 and 5, authorities say.

Below is the map of the future Saigon Metro including the light rail and monorail lines.

*Click on the image for larger map

mapped-out-saigons-upcoming-metro-network

Map by James Clark
Video by Trang Bui
