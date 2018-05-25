VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Investment in Vietnamese startups booming

By Dat Nguyen   May 25, 2018 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
Investment in Vietnamese startups booming
A total of $291 million has been invested in Vietnamese startups last year, a growth of 42 percent.

The three most invested startup categories in Vietnam last year were e-commerce, food technology, and financial technology. 

A total of 92 Vietnamese startups raised $291 million in funding last year, said Mai Duy Quang of the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association at the opening of K-Startup Grand Challenge on Thursday. 

That’s a 45 percent increase in number of startups from 2016 and a 42 percent hike in total investment, according to a report by Topica Founder Institute (TFI), an annual program which trains and connects startups with potential investors. 

The biggest deal last year was Foody, a food social network startup, which was acquired for $64 million by Singapore-based SEA Group, one of the most valuable startups in Southeast Asia.

Another major winner was popular e-commerce site Tiki.vn which received a $54 million investment from JD.com, China's second biggest online retailer, despite reports of losses in recent years.

The three most invested startup categories in Vietnam last year were e-commerce at $83 million, food technology at $65 million and financial technology at $57 million, TFI’s report said. 

Related News:
Tags: startup Vietnam investment e-commerce
 
Read more
In Vietnam, love for snacks is going strong

In Vietnam, love for snacks is going strong

Vietnam ranked 6th among countries with highest women business ownership: report

Vietnam ranked 6th among countries with highest women business ownership: report

Vietnamese government approves fuel tax hike proposal in fight against pollution

Vietnamese government approves fuel tax hike proposal in fight against pollution

Vietnamese labor productivity among lowest in Asia despite growth: report

Vietnamese labor productivity among lowest in Asia despite growth: report

Vietnam’s central bank tops admin reform index: government report

Vietnam’s central bank tops admin reform index: government report

Vietnamese parents spend over 10 hours weekly with child’s homework: survey

Vietnamese parents spend over 10 hours weekly with child’s homework: survey

Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in IPO market

Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in IPO market

Car imports crawl into Vietnam in Q1: report

Car imports crawl into Vietnam in Q1: report

 
go to top