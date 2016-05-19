From foes to business partners: two decades of Vietnam - U.S. relations

Vietnam's exports to the U.S. have risen steadily since the U.S. lifted the embargo in 1995. From 2012, the U.S. has become one of the top destinations of Vietnam's exports, according to Vietnam Customs. Last year Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of $25.7 billion with total export turn-over of $41.3 billion.

Source: Vietnam Customs

The U.S. is among the biggest investors in Vietnam. Following the financial crisis, investment from the U.S. to Vietnam dropped dramatically with little recovery since.

Source: General Statistics Office

In addition, the U.S. is the 6th biggest ODA donor in Vietnam.

Source: OECD data, 2015

Vietnam and the U.S. have also seen upward trends in tourism and education. Since 2007, Vietnam has welcomed over 400,000 Americans each year.

Source: Vietnam National Administration of Tourism

In the field of education the number of Vietnamese students choosing the U.S. as the destination for higher education has risen consistently since 2006.

Source: Institute of International Education Report, 2015

