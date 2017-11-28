VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Facebook users on the rise in rural Vietnam: survey

By Ngan Anh   November 28, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Cheap smartphones are connecting the countryside nearly as much as in Vietnam's cities now.

More than a million new Facebook accounts were opened in rural parts of Vietnam in the past year, promoting the social network's status as a key platform for information, entertainment and communication, according to data recently released by global performance management company Nielsen.

The increase has played an instrumental role in media consumption shifting beyond traditional formats such as broadcast and cable TV, and also beyond traditional hours, said Doan Duy Khoa, director of Consumer Insights for Nielsen Vietnam.

“For media owners and advertisers, it is becoming increasingly important to understand both urban and rural consumers’ viewing habits in order to deliver the right content at the right time,” he said.

The increasing number of Facebook users in rural areas is partly due to more smartphones. Up to 89 percent of the rural population own a mobile phone, and 68 percent of them have a smartphone, according to the Nielsen Vietnam Smartphone Insights Report 2017.

Across the whole country, the ratio of people using smartphones among mobile phone subscribers reached 84 percent in 2017, increasing from 78 percent a year ago

The rapid up-take of connected devices, especially smartphones and tablets, demonstrates that tech brands are offering consumers a range of choices at affordable prices. Another reason is that consumers are enjoying better living standards and expressing their desire for connectivity anytime, anywhere, Khoa said.

Vietnam now boasts more than 52 million active accounts to advertisers, Reuters has reported, citing social media agencies We Are Social and HootsuiteMore than half of Vietnam's population of nearly 92 million people are online.

Related News:
Tags: facebook user social media vietnam rural area
 
Read more
Vietnam’s economy grows 6.8 percent in 2017, hitting 10-year high

Vietnam’s economy grows 6.8 percent in 2017, hitting 10-year high

Top 10 traffic hotspots in Saigon, with no solution down the road

Top 10 traffic hotspots in Saigon, with no solution down the road

Monthly salaries in Vietnam rise fastest in Southeast Asia: survey

Monthly salaries in Vietnam rise fastest in Southeast Asia: survey

Mapped out: Saigon's upcoming metro network

Mapped out: Saigon's upcoming metro network

Mapped: Hydropower plants across Vietnam

Mapped: Hydropower plants across Vietnam

Dirty air responsible for 10 percent of deaths in Vietnam: research

Dirty air responsible for 10 percent of deaths in Vietnam: research

Vietnam’s foreign currency reserves hit record high

Vietnam’s foreign currency reserves hit record high

Vietnam among leaders in APEC countries for female science graduates

Vietnam among leaders in APEC countries for female science graduates

 
go to top