Exports up despite novel coronavirus

Workers manufacture masks in a factory in Long An Province. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The U.S. was the largest export market with a value of $10.26 billion, up 25.7 percent. It was followed by the E.U. with $5.89 billion, down 4.6 percent. China came third with $5.48 billion, up 17.4 percent.

Top export category smartphones and parts value rose 12.2 percent to 7.56 billion, with the U.S. and E.U. the largest buyers.

Computers and electronics followed at $5.4 billion, up 27.4 percent, with a surge of 135 percent in value to the U.S.

Textiles came third at $4.7 billion, up 2.2 percent, but with a fall of 4.2 percent to China. The sector faced difficulties in the first two months as local manufacturers struggled to source materials from China where the novel coronavirus first erupted.

Vietnam recorded a trade value of $76.34 billion in the first two months, up 5.6 percent, a surplus of $1.82 billion.