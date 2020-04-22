50 pct of Vietnamese like working from home: survey

A female office worker in HCMC uses laptop to work from home, March 2020. Photo by VnExpress.

Twenty-six percent of respondents do not like remote work and are indifferent to the location of work, the survey by HCMC market research firm Q&Me, which interviewed 261 office workers aged between 19 and 63, mainly in Hanoi and Saigon, found.

The top reasons for enjoying remote work are comfort (52 percent), saving travel time (20 percent), safety (19 percent), flexibility (16 percent), and time for family (7 percent).

The survey was done in early April soon after a social distancing campaign ordered by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc began, forcing many companies to let their staff work from home.

The campaign, originally nationwide from April 1 to 15, has now been extended to at least April 22 for 12 localities with high risk of Covid-19 infection, including Hanoi and HCMC.

Thirty percent of respondents think their performance is better when working from home, while 42 percent say it is worse.

A small of number of respondents dislike remote work due to lack of concentration (45 percent), inadequate facilities (16 percent), limited communication with colleagues (11 percent) and difficulty in solving problems (8 percent).

Meanwhile, no new Covid-19 case was diagnosed on Wednesday morning, the sixth such day in a row.

Of the 268 cases found so far, the number of active patients has been brought down to 52, with 216 being discharged from hospitals since January, when the first cases were identified.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed almost 177,200 lives as it hit 210 countries and territories.