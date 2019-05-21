VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vinhomes appoints new general director

By Nguyen Ha   May 21, 2019 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Vinhomes appoints new general director
Residential apartment complex Royal City of Vingroup in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Real estate giant Vinhomes JSC has appointed experienced senior Vingroup executive Pham Thieu Hoa as its new general director.

The board of Vinhomes JSC (stock code: VHM), the residential property arm of Vingroup, Vietnam's biggest private conglomerate, has issued a resolution dismissing Luu Thi Anh Xuan and appointing Hoa in her place as general director of the company.

No reason was given for this change in leadership. Xuan had held the position of general director for 3 months.

Hoa, born in 1963, has held many executive positions in the Bitexco Group, Royal City JSC., which manages Royal City, a major urban complex in Hanoi; Vincom, Vingroup’s retail arm; as well as parent firm Vingroup.

He has been deputy general director of Vinhomes JSC since 2011, and is a board member of a number of companies under Vingroup.

Since the beginning of this year, Vinhomes had made many changes to its senior personnel. Late February saw Pham Nhat Vuong, the founder of Vingroup, step down as Vinhomes chairman. He was replaced by Nguyen Dieu Linh, who has been vice chairwoman of Vingroup since 2011.

Luu Thi Anh Xuan was also appointed as general director in the same move. She had previously held many senior leadership positions in the banking and finance sector, having worked for Deutsche Bank’s HCMC branch, Citibank and Techcombank.

In the first quarter, Vinhomes recorded consolidated net revenues of VND5.85 trillion ($251.2 million) and net profit of VND2.69 trillion ($116 million). It’s VHM stock has the second highest market capitalization on the HOSE, Vietnam’s main stock exchange.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vinhomes Vingroup Luu Thi Anh Xuan Pham Thieu Hoa general director replace real estate
 
Read more
Vietnam should strengthen ties with strategic partners: VCCI

Vietnam should strengthen ties with strategic partners: VCCI

French retailer Auchan to retain three of 18 Vietnam stores

French retailer Auchan to retain three of 18 Vietnam stores

Foreign investors buy Vingroup shares worth $250 million

Foreign investors buy Vingroup shares worth $250 million

OceanBank to be sold to foreign investor

OceanBank to be sold to foreign investor

State asset management firm plans $2.14 billion bad debt recovery

State asset management firm plans $2.14 billion bad debt recovery

Japanese conglomerate acquires 35 percent of Vietnamese shrimp company

Japanese conglomerate acquires 35 percent of Vietnamese shrimp company

French retail group Auchan to exit Vietnam

French retail group Auchan to exit Vietnam

 
go to top