Companies

Vingroup to deliver cars to ride-hailing app FastGo

By Dat Nguyen   August 16, 2019 | 08:24 pm GMT+7
A VinFast Fadil is seen at a presentation in downtown Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Tuan.

Vingroup has signed a deal with ride-hailing company FastGo to provide 1,500 cars to its drivers in three cities for rent or installment purchase.

Vingroup revealed the deal on Thursday, saying FastGo customers could first ride in five-seater Fadil in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and later in other localities.

CEO of FastGo Nguyen Huu Tuat told VnExpress International that partner drivers could rent a car for VND9 million ($386) a month or buy one in installments with a down payment of 20 percent.

FastGo would also rent a number of Fadil cars, small urban crossover utility vehicles (CUV), and recruit drivers to drive them, and the partnership would start next month for a duration of nine months, he said.

The ride-hailing firm plans to add an option in its app for customers to ask for a Fadil. Customers can get a 40 percent discount on a Fadil whereas it is only 15-20 percent otherwise, Tuat added.

VinFast, a unit of conglomerate Vingroup, began delivering the Fadiln to customers in June. The company has also introduced a sedan and an SUV.

FastGo became Vietnam’s first home-grown ride-hailing app in June last year, and now has over 1 million regular customers and 100,000 partner drivers.

It is now also active in Myanmar, Indonesia and Singapore and plans to enter Thailand by the end of this year.

Tags: Vietnam VinFast Vingroup FastGo Fadil 1500 cars ride hailing
 
