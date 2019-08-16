Vingroup to deliver cars to ride-hailing app FastGo

A VinFast Fadil is seen at a presentation in downtown Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Tuan.

Vingroup revealed the deal on Thursday, saying FastGo customers could first ride in five-seater Fadil in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and later in other localities.

CEO of FastGo Nguyen Huu Tuat told VnExpress International that partner drivers could rent a car for VND9 million ($386) a month or buy one in installments with a down payment of 20 percent.

FastGo would also rent a number of Fadil cars, small urban crossover utility vehicles (CUV), and recruit drivers to drive them, and the partnership would start next month for a duration of nine months, he said.

The ride-hailing firm plans to add an option in its app for customers to ask for a Fadil. Customers can get a 40 percent discount on a Fadil whereas it is only 15-20 percent otherwise, Tuat added.

VinFast, a unit of conglomerate Vingroup, began delivering the Fadiln to customers in June. The company has also introduced a sedan and an SUV.

FastGo became Vietnam’s first home-grown ride-hailing app in June last year, and now has over 1 million regular customers and 100,000 partner drivers.

It is now also active in Myanmar, Indonesia and Singapore and plans to enter Thailand by the end of this year.