VinFast to deliver first CUVs this month

The VinFast Fadil family CUV will be delivered by mid-June. Photo by VnExpress/Cao Xuan Son

The manufacturer said that the first batch of Fadil, a small urban crossover utility vehicle (CUV), are now available at 32 dealers and showrooms nationwide. The car will come in six colors.

Customers can register for test drives from June 1 to June 15, while those who have pre-ordered can expect to have them by mid-June, a representative of VinFast said.

The Fadil was tested in South Korea earlier this year for quality and safety issues, and met all conditions, he added.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup, rolled out its first made-in-Vietnam cars last month, the first steps in a $3.5 billion automaking venture.

The company recently sent its SUV and sedan to European and Asian countries for quality testing and is set to deliver preordered vehicles in the second and third quarter.

VinFast in April announced that it will complete work on its factory in the northern Hai Phong City's Dinh Vu Industrial Park in June, three months ahead of schedule.

The factory is expected to have an annual output of 250,000 vehicles in the first phase and 500,000 units in the second phase, in 2025.