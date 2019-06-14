VinFast car factory ready ahead of schedule

VinFast can churn out 38 cars every hour. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Tuan.

The plant in the northern port city of Hai Phong has a capacity of 250,000 cars and 250,000 electric bikes a year in this phase. The capacity will double when the second phase is finished in 2025.

The plant, built from scratch in just 21 months, can churn out 38 cars every hour.

Almost a third of the plant site has been set aside for potential supporting industry partners seeking to put up their own plants. VinFast targets using 60 percent local parts in its cars and 100 percent for electric motorbikes.

It will deliver the first Fadil cars to customers starting June 17. The Fadil is a small urban crossover utility vehicle (CUV) which will come in six colors. Its sedans and SUVs will be delivered from the end of July.

The company, a unit of Vietnam’s largest private firm Vingroup, unveiled its first made-in-Vietnam cars in March.

It had showed off prototypes of its first two high-end car models at the Paris Motor Show in France last October.