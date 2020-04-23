VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vinasun posts first quarterly loss

By Dat Nguyen   April 23, 2020 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Vinasun posts first quarterly loss
A Vinasun taxi in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/StreetVJ.

Taxi firm Vinasun reported a loss of VND16.8 billion ($718,300) in the first quarter as the new coronavirus pandemic slashes transport demand.

This is the first quarterly loss the largest taxi firm in Ho Chi Minh City has reported since its establishment in 2003. In the first quarter last year, it recorded a profit of VND32 billion ($1.4 million).

Its revenue fell 32 percent year-on-year to VND365 billion ($15.6 million), the lowest first quarter revenue since 2010.

In the first three months, its number of employees fell by 602 to 5,188.

The company said the 11-year low fuel prices helped it reduce costs, but this could not make up for the drastic slump in transport demand.

Vinasun halted operations earlier this month following HCMC employing its social distancing campaign.

The company is the second largest taxi firm nationwide in terms of vehicle numbers behind Mai Linh Group.

Vinasun and other traditional taxi companies have faced rising competition from ride-hailing firms in recent years. Last year, its revenue fell to the lowest since 2011 at VND1.99 trillion ($85 million).

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam exports 415 million face masks this year

Vietnam exports 415 million face masks this year

Vietnam reports two new coronavirus relapses

Vietnam reports two new coronavirus relapses

Canada to repatriate citizens stuck in Vietnam due to Covid-19

Canada to repatriate citizens stuck in Vietnam due to Covid-19

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Vinasun first loss Vietnam taxi firm coronavirus impacts Vietnam Covid-19
 
Read more
Auto newbie VinFast zooms to fifth place in sales

Auto newbie VinFast zooms to fifth place in sales

Apple hirings in Vietnam fuel business speculation

Apple hirings in Vietnam fuel business speculation

Ford recalls 12,000 cars with transmission problem

Ford recalls 12,000 cars with transmission problem

Airline catering firm sees profits plunge 90 pct

Airline catering firm sees profits plunge 90 pct

Local firms fend off Covid-19 effect

Local firms fend off Covid-19 effect

Vietnam businesses doggedly fight Covid-19 pandemic impacts

Vietnam businesses doggedly fight Covid-19 pandemic impacts

Vietcombank pre-tax profit down 11 percent

Vietcombank pre-tax profit down 11 percent

Cheap Netflix seekers scammed by online sellers

Cheap Netflix seekers scammed by online sellers

 
go to top