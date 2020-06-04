Viettel gets approval to establish subsidiaries in six countries

Employees of Metfone, a unit of Viettel Global, welcome customers at a store in Cambodia. Photo courtesy of Viettel Global.

The six are Mozambique, Tanzania, Timor Leste, Burundi, Haiti, and Cambodia.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the Ministry of Defense -- which owns the company -- would take responsibility for the task.

The other four countries it operates in are Laos, Peru, Cameroon, and Myanmar.

In a global ranking released last month by Brand Finance, a British brand valuation consultancy, Viettel, Vietnam’s largest telecommunication service provider, jumped nine places to 28th with its brand valued at $5.8 billion, up 34.4 percent from a year earlier.