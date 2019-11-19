Vietnamese billionaire among world’s 50 theme park influencers

Vuong is part of the list for innovation and creativity shown in the theme park industry this year.

Bloobloop, a leading online resource for professionals working in the visitor attractions sector, says Vuong has made a big impression in the global theme park industry with the Vinpearl Land Amusement Park in the southern province of Kien Giang. Vuong is Vietnam’s first billionaire who heads a conglomerate with interests in real estate, retail, healthcare and theme parks.

The list of individuals whose work "is impacting and driving development in the business and helping shape the future of the visitor experience in this huge, multi-billion dollar industry" was compiled by a panel of nine experts with decades of experience analyzing and monitoring the theme park business, Bloobloop said.

The list includes the CEO of Saudi Entertainment Ventures Bill Ernest; President and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Robert Iger; Founder and Owner of Europa-Park Roland Mack; and Senior Vice President and Creative Director of Universal Creative Thierry Coup.