Vietnam Airlines increases carry-on, check-in luggage allowances

The airline said that the policy will apply to passengers who book tickets from August 1 onwards on both domestic and international flights.

In the biggest increase, economy class passengers who book their tickets from August 1 onwards on both domestic and international flights will be allowed carry-on baggage weighing 12 kilograms, up from the current 7 kilograms.

Premium economy class and business class passengers will be allowed to bring two pieces of luggage with a maximum combined weight of 18 kilograms, up four kilograms from the current allowance.

The new policy will also apply to checked luggage. The airline will allow economy class and premium economy class passengers to bring one 23-kilogram piece of luggage free of charge on domestic flights and international flights to Northeast Asia, Europe and Australia.

For flights to Japan and the U.S., the new policy allows two 23-kilogram pieces of luggage for economy and premium economy class passengers. Business class passengers can check in two pieces of luggage weighing 32 kilograms each.

Vietnam Airlines said that the new policy on checked luggage is being issued to match with that of international airlines like Air France, Aeroflot and British Airways, making transit flights easier.

Last year, Vietnam Airlines served 22 million passengers and 350,000 tons of cargo. Its pretax profit reached almost VND2.8 trillion ($120.17 million).