Uniqlo to open first Hanoi store early next month

The facade of a Uniqlo store in Saigon's District 1. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Huy.

The first Hanoi store will be located at Vincom Center Pham Ngoc Thach in Dong Da District and will be the biggest in Southeast Asia, Koyama Noriaki, vice president of Uniqlo, told a meeting with City Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung on Thursday.

The exact opening date has not been revealed.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Uniqlo commits to ensuring a safe shopping environment for customers, providing masks and hand wash to shoppers.

The move came only a few months after the brand's first outlet in the country, Uniqlo Dong Khoi in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1, was opened last December. It attracted 2,000 people on its opening day, with customers queuing up since 4 a.m. to take advantage of exclusive discounts.

The brand operated 213 stores in Southeast Asia as of last year and plans on 400 by 2022. Globally, it has over 2,200 stores in 24 countries and territories.

According to German research firm Statista, Vietnam's fashion revenue will grow 22.5 percent a year in the 2017-2022 period, reaching $988 million yearly by 2022.