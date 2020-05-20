VnExpress International
Companies

Uniqlo to launch new store in Vietnam’s tallest building

By Nguyen Quy   May 20, 2020 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Shoppers walk inside Fast Retailing's Uniqlo casual clothing store in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Reuters/Toru Hanai.

Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo is set to expand its presence in Vietnam next month with its third store in HCMC.

The June 5 opening of a 2,000-square-meter store, the brand’s fourth in the country, will happen in Landmark 81, Vietnam’s highest building.

The brand’s first store in Vietnam opened on Dong Khoi Street opened in District 1 last December. It attracted 2,000 people on its opening day, with customers queuing up from 4 a.m. to take advantage of discounts.

Four months later, it opened a 2,000-square-meter store at the SC VivoCity shopping center in District 7.  

Last March, Uniqlo opened its first store in Hanoi at Vincom Pham Ngoc Thach in downtown Dong Da District.

The Japanese retailer plans to double the number of its stores in Southeast Asia and Oceania to about 400 by 2022.

Uniqlo's global network spans 20 markets in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia, operating roughly 2,000 stores.

Related News:

Tags:

Uniqlo

retail market

Japanese fashion brand

Landmark 81

Vietnam's tallest landmark

 

