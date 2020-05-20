Uniqlo to launch new store in Vietnam’s tallest building

The June 5 opening of a 2,000-square-meter store, the brand’s fourth in the country, will happen in Landmark 81, Vietnam’s highest building.

The brand’s first store in Vietnam opened on Dong Khoi Street opened in District 1 last December. It attracted 2,000 people on its opening day, with customers queuing up from 4 a.m. to take advantage of discounts.

Four months later, it opened a 2,000-square-meter store at the SC VivoCity shopping center in District 7.

Last March, Uniqlo opened its first store in Hanoi at Vincom Pham Ngoc Thach in downtown Dong Da District.

The Japanese retailer plans to double the number of its stores in Southeast Asia and Oceania to about 400 by 2022.

Uniqlo's global network spans 20 markets in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia, operating roughly 2,000 stores.