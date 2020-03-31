VnExpress International
Toyota Vietnam halts production over Covid-19 concerns

By Pham Trung   March 31, 2020 | 12:29 pm GMT+7
Inside Toyota's factory in the northern Vinh Phuc Province. Photo courtesy of Toyota.

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced it would halt production at its Vietnam factory as a Covid-19 safety measure.

A restart date for production at the company’s factory in the northern Vinh Phuc Province is yet to be determined, as it would depend on the pandemic's development, the supply chain situation, agencies' inventories, market demand and the government's decision.

The Japanese joint venture said its decision to halt production starting Monday aimed to ensure the health of its employees, customers and partners as the Covid-19 pandemic was still developing in a complicated manner.

Last Saturday, the company closed all 10 Toyota agencies and a Lexus showroom in Hanoi following the capital city's instruction to suspend all "non-essential" businesses and services as part of the country's fight against Covid-19.

Toyota is the second automaker to halt production in Vietnam over the Covid-19 pandemic, following American automaker Ford's decision to temporarily close its factory in the northern province of Hai Duong starting last Thursday.

Toyota currently distributes 14 product lines in Vietnam, most of them imported. However, the models with good sales in the country are those assembled domestically like Vios, Fortuner, Innova, Camry and Altis.

Last year, Toyota was the best-selling car brand in Vietnam with 78,795 units sold, followed by TC Motor with 69,916 Hyundai cars. The third best-selling automaker was Thaco with 66,470 Kia, Mazda and Peugeot cars.
 

