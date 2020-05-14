Toyota recalls cars in Vietnam for fuel pump issue

Over 20,600 of them are Innova cars, among the 10 best-selling last year, with the rest being the Camry and Corolla sedans, all assembled in Vietnam between January 2017 and April 2019.

The issue could cause a vehicle to stall when running at both low and high speeds, increasing the risk of collision, or cause starting trouble, according to a report the company filed with the Vietnam Competition and Consumer Rights Protection Agency.

The recall will begin on June 1. Car owners can take their vehicles to a Toyota dealership for a fuel pump replacement which would take between two and four hours.

Toyota ranks second in sales this year behind domestic automaker Thaco with 16,500 units, giving it a 27 percent market share, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association.