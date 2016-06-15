Ten Vietnamese brands make it into Asia’s top 1,000

Viettel (501) and Petrolimex (512) were its closest domestic rivals, according to an exclusive survey conducted by Nielsen.

Vietnam’s largest dairy company Vinamilk ranked 558th while the country's third largest telecommunications provider MobiFone came in at 605th. Domestic coffee brand Trung Nguyen also made the list at 626th.

Asia's Top 1,000 Brands explores which brands, global or local, are best perceived by consumers in the world's largest continent.

Vietnamese brands emerged in the middle ranks on the list of Asia's 1000 best brands. Photo from Niesel Vietnam

The four remaining Vietnamese firms that made it into Asia’s Top 1000 Brands were Hao Hao noodles (654), Vietnam Airlines (708), Vietcombank (753) and Unilever toothpaste P/S (807).

Leading global brands unsurprisingly dominated the top positions, with Samsung once again claiming the top spot, followed by Apple. The South Korean consumer electronics giant has held the crown since 2012.

Taking a few steps back and looking at the brand landscape, fellow Asian brands were also well represented in this year’s Top 1,000 list. Sony (3), Panasonic (5), LG (7) and Canon (8) all claimed spots in the top 10.

Asia’s Top 1,000 Brands aggregates data from an online survey developed by Campaign Asia-Pacific and global information and insights provider Nielsen. The study explores consumers’ attitudes in 13 markets: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Research relies on a total of 400 respondents in each market, except India and China where participants numbered 800 and 1,200 respectively. To be representative of market populations, the survey classifies target age, gender and monthly household income.

The study encompassed 14 major categories (alcohol, financial services, automotive, retail, restaurants, food, beverage, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, courier services, media and telecommunications, travel and leisure, and household and personal care) and 73 sub-categories.

