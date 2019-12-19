VnExpress International
Spring Air signs licensing agreement with LMG

By Phat Dat   December 19, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

Spring Air International signed a licensing agreement on Tuesday with Vietnam-based LMG - World Luxury Mattress Gallery to distribute its signature Back Supporter line and high-end Chattam & Wells line in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

LMG is a business unit of AmericanStar Group, one of the largest branded and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) mattress producers in Southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, LMG will produce and distribute all Spring Air brands, including its signature Back Supporter line and high-end Chattam & Wells line, throughout Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia for the first time.

Nick Bates, President of Spring Air International (left) and Lee Hinshaw, AmericanStar Group’s Chief Commercial Officer (second from left) at the signing ceremony in a deal to bring Spring Air brand to Indochina countries.

LMG will produce the goods at AmericanStar Group’s 1.2 million-square-foot complex near Ho Chi Minh City, a manufacturing site that includes foam-pouring and spring-making facilities.

Spring Air products will also be sold in the company’s high-end retail store, which is located in Sala City, a relatively new upscale retail and residential hub in Ho Chi Minh City.

"U.S. bedding brands carry a lot of clout with consumers throughout Southeast Asia, and Spring Air is an important addition to our portfolio," said Lee Hinshaw, AmericanStar Group’s Chief Commercial Officer, noting that the history of the Spring Air company and the unique features and benefits of the Spring Air brands will resonate well with consumers in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Spring Air will be produced at AmericanStar Group’s Dong Nai Province-based factory, which boasts of being one of the leading mattress manufacturers in Southeast Asia.

The agreement marks the first time Spring Air - the leading international brand and among the top 20 bedding manufacturers in the U.S. - has had a license in those three countries and makes the Spring Air brand available in more than 40 countries around the globe.

"This agreement helps us expand our international footprint in a key region that has become an important mattress manufacturing hub in recent years," said Nick Bates, President of Spring Air International.

"AmericanStar operates one of the largest mattress factories in the world and has been aggressively expanding in its home region and internationally. Their deep knowledge of the Southeast Asian market will be a tremendous asset to the Spring Air family," he added.

LMG high-end retail showroom in Sala City showcases top world-class bedding brands such as Therapedic, AmericanStar, Latexco, Kluft, Aireloom and Brentwood Home.

AmericanStar Group is among the leading mattress manufacturers in Southeast Asia, with a 12-hecta factory, a workforce of above 1,000 skilled workers experienced in manufacturing, R&D and international customer service.

It has deep knowledge of the mattress markets through its business relationships with a number of U.S. bedding producers. In the U.S., AmericanStar Group currently operates four distribution centers with eight warehouses spanning from the west coast to the east coast. Its market covers across four continents: the Americas, Asia, Europe and Australia.

Meanwhile, its member, LMG is an exclusive distributor in Southeast Asia of the top world-class bedding brands such as Therapedic, AmericanStar, Latexco, Kluft, Aireloom and Brentwood Home.

