VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

South Korea SK Group acquires $1 bln stake in Vingroup

By Minh Son   May 16, 2019 | 08:26 pm GMT+7
South Korea SK Group acquires $1 bln stake in Vingroup
SK Group now owns a 6.15 percent stake in Vingroup. Photo by Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean conglomerate SK Group has spent $1 billion to acquire stake in Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate Vingroup.  

By purchasing 205.7 million shares at the price of VND113,000 ($4.85) each, SK has secured a 6.15 percent stake in the Vietnamese company.

Vingroup in March sought its shareholders’ vote on a plan to raise at least VND25 trillion ($1.08 billion) through a private placement to foreign investors.

It planned to use VND10 trillion ($432.3 million) of the proceeds to restructure its debts, VND6 trillion ($259.4 million) to invest in its auto company VinFast, technology firm VinTech and smartphone maker Vinsmart.

Vingroup is Vietnam’s largest listed company by market capitalization and is worth VND368 trillion ($15.8 billlion).

SK is among the largest conglomerates in South Korea with businesses in telecommunications, technology, electronics, logistics and service.

Last year, it had a revenue of $132 billion, with total asset worth $184 billion. 

In September, SK Group acquired a 9.5 percent stake in Vietnam’s diversified business Masan Group for $470 million.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam South Korea SK Group Vingroup 1 billion USD stake in Vingroup conglomerate
 
Read more
State asset management firm plans $2.14 billion bad debt recovery

State asset management firm plans $2.14 billion bad debt recovery

Japanese conglomerate acquires 35 percent of Vietnamese shrimp company

Japanese conglomerate acquires 35 percent of Vietnamese shrimp company

French retail group Auchan to exit Vietnam

French retail group Auchan to exit Vietnam

Automaker buys 7.86 percent stake in agriculture company

Automaker buys 7.86 percent stake in agriculture company

Vietjet earns over $153 million from selling aircraft purchasing options

Vietjet earns over $153 million from selling aircraft purchasing options

Hanoi approves $77 million underground parking lot

Hanoi approves $77 million underground parking lot

Vietnam soy beverage startup raises another $2.4 million

Vietnam soy beverage startup raises another $2.4 million

 
go to top