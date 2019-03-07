VinFast rolls out its first made-in-Vietnam car

VinFast presents its first made-in-Vietnam car in its Hai Phong factory on March 7, 2019. Photo courtesy of Vingroup

The Lux SA 2.0 SUV, which has a 228 horsepower engine and an 8-gear automatic transmission, started its first run Wednesday at VinFast’s factory in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Commercial versions of both the SUV and a sedan will be delivered in the second and third quarter this year to customers who have pre-ordered.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate Vingroup, claims to be the first auto manufacturer in Vietnam with a closed, synchronous and complete cycle of production.

The first cars will be tested in several countries including Australia, Austria and South Korea to make them European standards. They will also be tested in Vietnam for endurance in various climates and conditions.

VinFast showed off prototypes of its first two car models at the Paris Motor Show in France last October, just a year after the company’s incorporation.

A limited edition of its Lux SA 2.0, called the Lux V8 with a 455 horsepower V8 engine, is being displayed at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 this week.