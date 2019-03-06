VinFast to show off souped-up SUV in Geneva

The special edition SUV Lux V8 set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 opening March 7. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Trung

The show, a major international exhibition, will be held March 7-17 in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to Magna Steyr, an automobile manufacturer based in Graz, Austria, which belongs to Canadian-based automotive supplier Magna International, the Lux SA2.0 will be displayed in its booth.

As of Tuesday morning, VinFast had already placed a variation of the Lux SA2.0, called the Lux V8, at Magna Steyr booth. This is a black sedan developed from the Lux SA 2.0 concept platform, but which uses a 6.2 litre, 455 horsepower V8 engine rather than the original 228 horsepower, 2 litre BMW engine.

The Lux V8 will be a limited edition piece that will be marketed in 2020. No official prize has been declared yet.

VinFast, the car manufacturing unit of Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate, is the nation’s first full-fledged carmaker.

Magna Steyr is an important VinFast partner, responsible for the production and transmission technology for the company’s products. It will display the SUV because VinFast is taking an individual booth at the Geneva Motor Show.

VinFast showed off its first two car models, a sedan and an SUV, at the Paris Motor Show in France last October, just a year after the company’s incorporation, grabbing the attention of the local and international media.

The automaker will ship its first vehicle tomorrow to Europe for safety parameter tests, two weeks after its Hai Phong factory successfully manufactured the first chassis of the Lux A2.0, a sedan.