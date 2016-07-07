VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Samsung Electronics flags 17 pct jump in operating profit

By AFP   July 7, 2016 | 10:18 am GMT+7

The biggest operating profit in more than two years has been boosted by cost-cutting and solid sales of flagship smartphone.

In an earnings estimate, the South Korean electronics giant, also the world's top handset maker, predicted an operating profit of 8.1 trillion won ($7 billion) for April to June, up 17 percent from 6.9 trillion won a year ago.

It is the biggest operating profit since the first quarter of 2014 and beat estimates of 7.4 trillion won among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.

Analysts attributed the better-than-expected figures to the firm's aggressive cost-cutting efforts and brisk sales of the Galaxy S7, the latest version of its high-end flagship smartphone.

"Samsung's mobile unit is believed to have performed well thanks to robust sales of Galaxy S7s as well as an overhaul of its low- and mid-end handset line-up," said Peter Lee, analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

He estimated the firm had sold more than 16 million units of the S7, introduced in March ahead of new launches by competitors including Apple.

Samsung's mobile business accounts for a lion's share of the firm's overall profit, which has been increasingly squeezed by competition both from Apple's iPhone in the high-end market and by lower-end devices from Chinese rivals like Huawei.

Samsung's aggressive cost-cutting in marketing played a key role in the strong profit forecast, Greg Roh of HMC Investment said, warning of more competition from Apple later this year.

"With Apple releasing new products in the latter half of the year... I think (Samsung's) earnings may drop in the second half of this year," he said.

Related news:

Samsung takes fight to Apple with mobile wallet strategy

Apple enhances Siri but still trails in artificial intelligence race

Apple Inc suffered an outage, some service unavailable for some users.

Tags: Samsung profit
 
Read more
Philippine food giant buys Australian snack maker

Philippine food giant buys Australian snack maker

Russian-Vietnamese oil giant makes $150 mln profit in first half

Russian-Vietnamese oil giant makes $150 mln profit in first half

South Korea’s Daesang bids to buy Vietnam food processor for $33 mln

South Korea’s Daesang bids to buy Vietnam food processor for $33 mln

Chinese consortium buys Opera browser for $600 mln

Chinese consortium buys Opera browser for $600 mln

Formosa in Vietnam: From billion-dollar steel factory to mass fish killer

Formosa in Vietnam: From billion-dollar steel factory to mass fish killer

Daewoo E&C to build $2.2 billion Korean-style luxury

Daewoo E&C to build $2.2 billion Korean-style luxury "city" in Hanoi

Samsung hunts for local suppliers despite Vietnam's weak support industry

Samsung hunts for local suppliers despite Vietnam's weak support industry

Environment tax threatens Vietnam coal giant

Environment tax threatens Vietnam coal giant

 
go to top