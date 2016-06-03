Apple Inc suffered an outage, some service unavailable for some users.

A worker climbs outside an Apple store in Hong Kong April 10, 2013. Photo by Reuters/Bobby Yip

However, some other services related to iCloud and the iPhone maker's Photos application continued to remain unavailable for some users. (http://apple.co/1Uk10Yx)

The issues appear to have started just before 4 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (3AM Vietnam time), according to a timeline provided on Apple's U.S. support page. The App Store functionality was restored at about 6:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 AM Vietnam time).

Apple was not available to provide additional information or comment on the outage, outside regular business hours.

"We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available," the company said on the website.