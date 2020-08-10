VnExpress International
Saigon zoo operator posts $800,000 loss

By Phuong Dong   August 10, 2020 | 10:07 am GMT+7
A staff interacts with a tiger through glasses at the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City in January 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

The Saigon Zoo-Botanical Garden Company Ltd reported a loss of VND18.8 billion ($809,000) for the first half of the year as Covid-19 kept people away from its zoo.

The operator of the country's largest zoo in Ho Chi Minh City saw revenues drop by half year-on-year to VND27 billion ($1.16 million).

The 156-year old zoo in District 1 closed for two months from March 20 as Covid-19 containment measures took effect.

Its loss was the third largest among seven loss making state-owned companies based in the city. The operator also has VND18 billion ($775,000) in debts, mostly salaries. Its 270 employees have agreed to a 30 percent salary cut this month.

It recently called for public donations to help the zoo care for its 1,500 animals, which require nearly five tons of meat, vegetables, fruit, and leaves daily.

The zoo has over 125 animal and 900 plant species.

