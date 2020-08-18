VnExpress International
Companies

Pacific Airlines gets new CEO

By Dat Nguyen   August 18, 2020 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Dinh Van Tuan, CEO of Pacific Airlines. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines.

The board of Vietnam Airlines has named a new CEO for subsidiary Pacific Airlines, formerly Jetstar Pacific.

Dinh Van Tuan, 50, has taken from Nguyen Thuong Hoang Hai, who quit for personal reasons.

Tuan was earlier the director of Vietnam Airlines’ operations center, and has served in various capacities at the carrier since 1996.

Jetstar Pacific became Pacific Airlines on August 1 and got a new logo as Vietnam Airlines, which owns a 68.86 percent stake in it, seeks to buy another 30 percent stake from Australia’s Qantas.

The first joint stock airline in Vietnam was set up in 1991. In its 29 years, it has only reported profits for four years.

It has major expansion plans, with the current fleet of 18 aircraft set to be increased to 50 by 2025.

