Companies

Over 5,000 fake Adidas, Nike products seized in Hanoi raid

By Dy Tung   June 9, 2020 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Hanoi authorities inspect a footwear business owned by Thanh Duyen in Cau Giay District, June 8, 2020. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Market Management Department

Authorities have confiscated over 5,000 of fake Adidas and Nike products sold online following a local business clampdown.

Officials from the Department of Market Surveillance and other agencies on Monday raided a footwear business owned by Thanh Duyen on Tran Cung Street in Cau Giay District.

They found footwear, socks and shoes lining in plastic bags or pasteboard boxes with the Adidas or Nike label on top.

Duyen admitted to buying footwear made in Vietnam and other countries without invoices or documents proving their origin, and sold them only on Zalo, the popular Vietnamese chat and e-commerce application.

She was selling fake Adidas Stan Smith shoes for VND150,000 ($6.5) while an original pair costs VND2.3 million ($99.1) for a real pair.

She does not have a business registration for her shop either.

The Hanoi Market Management Department said business activities on Zalo and multi-channel e-commerce sites are growing, and some people take advantage to sell fakes of branded products.

