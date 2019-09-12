VnExpress International
Nissan extends joint venture with Vietnam distributor

By My Anh   September 12, 2019 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Nissan vehicles are displayed outside a dealership in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress.

Japanese carmaker Nissan has retained Malaysian-owned Tan Chong as its distributor in Vietnam for one more year.

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd (Tan Chong) will continue to import and distribute Nissan vehicles and parts until September 30, 2020, Nissan Vietnam, a joint venture between the two companies, said in a statement.

Tan Chong had originally planned to cease distribution on September 10 this year after Nissan had announced last December it was ending its joint venture without providing a reason.

Nissan would continue to look for a new partner in Vietnam to replace Tan Chong, a person familiar with the matter told VnExpress.

In 2010 the Malaysian company had acquired the entire 74 percent stake in Nissan Vietnam from Danish automotive services provider Kjaer Group.

Tan Chong, a multinational, is also the official Nissan distributor in Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

Its subsidiary, Motor Image, produces and distributes Subaru vehicles in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam.

