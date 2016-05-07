LG launches a $1.5 billion project in Hai Phong

This is the first time LG Display has poured money into a project out of South Korea’s territory. The industrial complex is the second project conducted by LG in Hai Phong.

The investor pledged to complete the project by the end of 2016 and officially go into operations beginning 2017. The project is believed to generate about 6,000 jobs for local people.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at the groundbreaking ceremony that the complex would trigger the development of Hai Phong’s economy as well as the whole country. He asked the investor to obey Vietnamese law and focus on protecting the environment.

At the end of March 2014, the first industrial complex of LG Electronics was completed and put into operation.