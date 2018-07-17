Lazada Vietnam appoints Chinese CEO

A package for delivery is seen on a conveyor belt at online retailer Lazada's warehouse in Depok, south of Jakarta, Indonesia March 26, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Darren Whiteside

Chinese national Zhang YiXing, 36, will take over from Alexandre Joel David Sylvain Dardy, who was the CEO since 2014.

The change in leadership was announced by Lazada Vietnam’s legal representative, the Recess Company.

In 2016, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba purchased 83 percent of Lazada’s stocks for $2 billion. In March, Alibaba injected another $2 billion into Lazada to boost its Southeast Asian expansion.

Founded in 2012, Lazada currently operates in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and has 560 million consumers in the region.