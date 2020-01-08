Jingo, Golden A strategic partnership enables hi-tech marketing

The partnership taps the new trend in applying advanced technology in marketing campaigns. It will help both parties use each other's strengths and competencies to provide more effective marketing solutions to clients.

"In the Industry 4.0 age, access to advanced technology gives agencies advantages in winning tough clients. This bonding will orient our business clients toward new and extraordinary communication activities by making good use of both parties’ strengths", said Jingo founder Tran Ba Duy Linh.

Truong Ngoc Trung, CEO of Golden A, said the partnershipcan be described as a great extension of Golden A’s integrated marketing campaigns that seek optimization, aiming to deliver the best experience to users.

"With the collaboration between Jingo’s outstanding technology skills and and Golden A’s intrinsic competencies, we believe that there will be more impressive, innovative campaigns in the future."

The very first collaboration between the partners produced the "Khai Hoi Bom Tan, Gom Qua Chat" (Blockbuster Parties) campaign on April 30 for CGV, Vietnam’s biggest multiplex cinema system. This campaign elicited 64,500 interactions on social media, 26.100 shares and 27.600 landing page log-ins, and increased users’ time spent on the landing page to 5 minutes.

After this, both parties worked together on two other successful campaigns called "Cuong Nhiet Phim He, San Qua Thiet Da" (Summer Movies? Just Go Crazy!) and CJ Brand Week.

Next year, Jingo and Golden A look to latch on early to new tech advertising tools like AR Branded Camera and AR Filter – Augmented Reality on Facebook, and Newsfeed Instant Apps, also known as instant interaction games and applications on mobile devices.

Golden A and Jingo participating in Facebook iD8 held in Singapore in August 2019.

"As we take the initiative in combining these great resources, we believe in its ability to broaden the market and serve more Vietnamese clients in particular and Southeast Asian clients in general", Linh said.