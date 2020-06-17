Honda Vietnam recalls cars to replace fuel pumps

Around 6,000 Honda City units are recalled to replace fuel pumps from June 16, 2020. Photo courtesy of Honda Vietnam.

Among these are over 7,900 Honda CR-V cars and 5,700 Honda City units, with the rest comprising Jazz, Civic, HR-V and Accord units, all assembled in Vietnam between 2018 and 2019, the automaker said in a statement Tuesday.

The recall began Tuesday. Car owners can take their vehicles to a Honda dealership to get the fuel pump replacement.

Honda says the fuel pump installed in the recalled vehicles may contain faulty impellers. In some cases, it may cause the fuel pump to get stuck and unable to provide fuel, resulting in the engine not starting or stalling while driving.

Although no incident related to fuel pumps has been recorded in the Vietnamese market so far, Honda is advising customers to waste no time in taking their cars to dealerships for the fuel pump replacement.

Car sales surged 62 percent in Vietnam last month after slumping in the first four months of this year as the Covid-19 pandemic crushed demand.

Honda ranked third in sales in the first five months of this year behind domestic automaker Thaco and Japanese automaker Toyota with 8,847 units, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).