Hanoi to host 2019 Future of Finance Vietnam

Mobile payment is becoming a new trend with the rise of technologies such as QR codes and contactless payments. Photo by Shutterstock/zhu difeng

The organizer, The Asian Banker, said the event, with the theme "Unlocking the potential in Vietnam’s Digital Economy", would look at the financial ecosystem being driven by the adoption of digital technology and strategy, two key elements leading to a cashless society.

The key focus areas will include a new financial system rebuilt by financial technology, the road to cashless society through digital payment, opportunities for and obstacles to financial inclusion in Vietnam, and innovations in acquiring and retaining customers.

"Vietnam’s unique convergence of stellar economic growth, a large number of unbanked and young population, high mobile and internet penetration as well as supportive regulatory environment makes the country a perfect place for fintech startups," the organizer stated on the forum's website.

"While the country is still dealing with debt problems, financial institutions and local government have realized that the innovation in fintech can bring Vietnam’s financial services industry to a prosperous path," it added.

There will also be a pre-conference workshop for bankers on "Transforming Vietnam’s Economy and Industry – Innovation & Capability Development for SMEs" on January 9.

Several high-profile speakers have confirmed their presence at the event, including Nguyen Kim Anh, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam; Alain Falys, chairman and co-founder of Yoyo Wallet; Yoshiyuki Oba, an SME financial architect and fintech accelerator; Dr Nguyen Toan Thang, secretary general of the Vietnam Banks Association; and Huynh Buu Quang, CEO and head of retail banking at Maritime Bank.

This year The Asian Banker Vietnam country awards, part of the event, will cover primarily retail financial services and financial technologies. They will be presented to more than 10 industry leaders at a gala dinner on January 10.

The forum will be held at the Melia Hanoi hotel with the support of the Vietnam Banks Association and is expected to welcome more than 150 industry players and policy makers.

The Asian Banker is the region's leading provider of strategic business intelligence to the financial services community. Headquartered in Singapore, the company also has offices in Malaysia, China, the Philippines, and the Middle East.